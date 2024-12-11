Tinubu receives German President, speaks on Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday in Abuja said the interest and welfare of the citizens in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger remain priority for leaders of ECOWAS, assuring that wisdom and diplomacy will make the difference in reintegrating the countries into the commission.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy).

While receiving the President of Germany, Frank–Walter Steinmeier, in a State Visit at the Presidential Villa, President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS, noted that the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant in bringing out transition programmes with clear dates.

“Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reappraise the situation in the three countries. What I can assure is that we will not give tolerance to unconstitutional government.

“We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of the military. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels to navigate without punishing the innocent people.

“We will continue to allow free movement and trade. Though the transition programme is not sure or certain, we will not punish the innocent citizens; they are not in possession of power,’’ he said.

President Tinubu told the German leader that the regional body would leave the door open for the return of democracy in the countries.

“This is what ECOWAS will stand for. Whatever is happening in the countries, we are mindful of the wellbeing of the citizens. I don’t want to personalize issues as ECOWAS Chairman. We will leave the door for collaboration,’’ the President added.

In his response, the German President said the re-integration of the three countries will have significant impact on the economy and security of the West Coast.

“We will talk bilateral and regional issues. We just had a meeting with the President of ECOWAS Commission. We know how important it is to have regional cooperation. We are part of the European Union.

“For Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, there are serious security and economic consequences for not carrying on together. We understand why ECOWAS security members are insisting on diplomacy.

“It is not easy but you will need to use your diplomacy to keep the commission and the region together.

“While you are using diplomatic means to bring Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to rethink their position, you should have emergency plans in place for future economic cooperation,’’ the German leader said.