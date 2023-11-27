Tinubu reappoints Mele Kyari as NNPCL GCEO, names Board Chairman, Others

Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, has been reappointed as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

His reappointment was disclosed in a statement Monday signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

Ngelale also said Tinubu has appointed Chief Pius Akinyelure as the Non-Executive Board Chairman, NNPCL.

The statement which includes names of other key members of Management Team appointed by the president reads thus: “In compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL with effect from December 1, 2023:Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman; Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer; Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director; Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director and Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director.

Others appointed to NNPCL team include Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director and Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director

..Appoints Two Permanent Secretaries

Ngelale also said President Tinubu approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries.

They include Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance and Amb. Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team”, the presidential spokesman said.

