Tinubu reappoints Director-General of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of the Director-General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr. Vincent Isegbe, to serve in the same capacity for another five-year term in office.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President

on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday in Abuja.

“The President expects that the Director-General will build on the service’s recent performance, after it ranked in the top three agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the efficiency and transparency index by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC),” Ngelale stated.