Tinubu reaffirms commitment to political inclusion, lauds Lamido’s contribution

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his belief in a democratic culture where opposition is not enmity but a contest of ideas.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of former governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa state’s autobiography titled “Being True to Myself.”

The President empahaised that “every citizen, regardless of party affiliation, has a seat at the table of national discourse.”

He described the book as a significant contribution to Nigeria’s political literature and democratic discourse.

Tinubu hailed Lamido as a bold, consistent, and principled politician whose personal journey mirrors the story of Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

“This is not merely the unveiling of a book, it is the celebration of a life defined by courage, consistency, and commitment to democratic ideals,’’ he said.

“Alhaji Sule Lamido, though a staunch member of the political opposition and often a critic of the government of President Bola Tinubu, remains one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s political evolution,” he said.

He also described the book’s decade-long development as a labour of resilience and praised Lamido’s effort in preserving political memory.

Tinubu, therefore, encouraged other political veterans to emulate Sule Lamido’s example by documenting their experiences for future generations.

“Being True to Myself’’ is fitting for a book that aptly reflects the man Sule Lamido and his reputation as a principled and blunt politician and statesman.

“I will recommend this book to students, scholars, journalists, and fellow politicians, who will find it instructive for many years.”

Earlier, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, described Lamido as admirable character, “and I admire him.

Obasanjo said that Lamido did a magnificent job when he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Such a magnificent job, that within the three years of our coming to government, the Queen of Britain and the Queen of the Commonwealth actually came to Nigeria to participate in the CHOGM that we had.

“And that was actually the greatest indication that we had now been accepted—no matter what the past was

“We have now been accepted by the international community, in Africa, in the Commonwealth, in the United Nations, and everywhere,” he said.

Also, former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, represented by the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, said the book was full of insights and wisdom.

Abubakar said that the author navigated his childhood memories, career path, life trajectory, and personal lessons from his private and public relations.

“Alhaji Sule Lamido deserves commendation for this contribution. He made a courageous effort of putting pen to paper in the tedious process of producing a book worthy of the name.

“It adds remarkable value to our understanding of not only his background and experiences but also to our enriched understanding of the dynamics as well as the trials and tribulations of politics and governance in Nigeria.”

Dignitaries present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former National Security Adviser, retired Gen. Aliyu Gusau, Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Mr Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Others are former President of Senate, Anyim Poius Anyim, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Prof. Umar Pate, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state, among others. (NAN)