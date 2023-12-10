….Tinubu promises to improve investment in education

President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration would pursue a holistic approach to bolster the education system and make Nigerian universities globally competitive.

Tinubu stated this at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) 47th Convocation ceremony on Saturday in Ile-Ife.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, the President pledged to reinvigorate the education sector.

He said that his administration would continue to invest in education and research to ensure that Nigerian graduates remain competitive in the repetitively changing world.

The President reiterated his commitment to strengthen qualitative education system at all levels by repositioning Nigeria to be more globally competitive.

According to him, the administration has embarked on programmes that would revive the economy, prioritising education and increase business in young people.

“As a government, we can not pretend that our nation is facing challenges of poverty, insecurity, and political instability amid infrastructural deficiency.

“Our graduates and the University system have a potential to make a significant contribution in addressing these challenges and creating a better future for all,” Tinubu stated.

According to him, his government will revive Nigeria economy and ensure the security of lives and property.

The President appealed to the citizenry for more support for his administration and collective efforts to take the country to greater heights.

The Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, congratulated the graduands on their hard work and dedication that led to their success.

Abubakar admonished them not to relent, but be focused to achieve more academically and not to forget their alma mater by ploughing back to the university.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Simeon Bamire, appreciated the President and the Minister of Education for their continuous support to the smooth running of the institution.

Bamire equally commended President Tinubu for promising to pay the withheld salaries of staff and cancelling the 40 per cent deduction from internally generated revenue.

He announced that the university had commenced professional training in Mass Communication, Broadcast Journalism, Library and Information Science, Film Production, Aerospace Engineering, Information Science and Media Studies.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Honorary Degrees were awarded to Dr Anastasia’s Paul Leventist and Prof. Toyin, Falola at the ceremony.

(NAN)

