Tinubu promises prudent management of Nigeria’s resources

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has promised to ensure prudent manage of Nigeria’s resources as well as ensure enhanced revenue generation if elected as the president.



Tinubu said this when he addressed party supporters at a rally in Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Tuesday.



He pledged to invest in education for youths, promising to make Imo a tourism destination in the country.



Tinubu also promised to continue with the anti corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari.



” We have come to assure you that we will break the shackles of poverty and ignorance. You can depend on us. Vote for APC. We will make Imo a destination for tourism.



” To you I make the pledge that the incorruptible attitude of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue. We will prudently manage your resources and increase your revenue generation capacity,“ he said.



Speaking, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, thanked the supporters for coming out en masse to welcome the campaign team and reassured of the party’s commitment to provision of security and economic emancipation.



Also, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, thanked Buhari for extending the delivery of dividends of democracy to the state through the upgrading of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, to a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).



He also thanked Buhari for approving the construction of a naval base in Oguta, the reconstruction of the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri -Umuahia dual carriage expressway as well as the upgrading of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to a University.



” Thank you President Muhammadu Buhari for all you do for us. I want to assure Sen. Tinubu today, that in the spirit of valentine, we will show you love, both in spirit and in action. Imo is APC. You don’t preach to the already converted. We will deliver, “ he said.



Mr Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman, called on the people to give their votes to the APC for continuation of the good works of the present government as evidenced in construction of critical infrastructure such as the Niger bridge.

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari thanked the people for their continued support and expressed hope that Tinubu would emerge victorious in the poll.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the rally was attended by APC chieftains including Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi as well as Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo Agege among others. (NAN)