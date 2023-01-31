Tinubu promises Ibom Deep Seaport

By Isaiah Eka

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, has promised to ensure the actualisation of the much awaited Ibom Deep Seaport, to boost economic activities in the state.

Tinubu said this when he addressed a mammoth crowd that turned out to receive him at the presidential campaign rally at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Monday.



He said the state was blessed with enormous water resources to support the establishment of a deep seaport in the state.

Tinubu said that the establishment of a deep seaport would ensure industrialisation and development to completely reduce unemployment and poverty.



He said APC would continue to engage in agriculture as a deliberate policy to ensure food security for the Nigerian people.



“We will do mechanised farming. We will export food from Akwa Ibom. We will build your Deep Seaport. I have completed the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos.



“What we need do is to develop our country. We have enough gas reserves. We will become gas competitive throughout the world. Akwa Ibom people will not suffer again. Nigerians will not suffer again,” Tinubu said.



He urged the people to support the APC and vote for him in Feb. 25 presidential election to ensure prosperity for the people.

Tinubu added that his government would ensure adequate power supply in the country, promising to abolish estimated billing, if given the mandate.



He commended people for the large turnout to receive his presidential campaign entourage.



“I thank Akwa Ibom people for helping me get the ticket but no one gets credit for uncompleted assignment. The assignment is not complete until you vote for the APC. If you don’t have a PVC go and get it. This is a revolution.



“A revolution to change poverty, an opportunity to change from poverty to happiness; an opportunity to change from joblessness to abundance of jobs.



“Today, many of you are paying estimated electricity bills. That will stop. You get to the gas station and you don’t find fuel and you wait for hours. I guarantee you that that will stop,” he said.



Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, said the party was a proud party because it had a good presidential candidate for the country.

Adamu, represented by the National Deputy Chairman, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, urged the people to vote for APC candidates in the all the election.

“The National Chairman has asked me to thank Akwa Ibom people for coming out enmasse to welcome our presidential candidate today.

“APC is a proud party because we have a good candidate as our presidential candidate, he cannot work alone, so vote for all APC candidates in the coming elections,” he said.

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, while addressing the crowd commended Akwa Ibom people for the large turnout and urged them to vote for APC.

“Today, Akwa Ibom people has spoken and ready to vote APC. You have shown determination to support APC,” Lawan said.

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives, said the APC presidential candidate was a man of courage and audacity that should be voted as president.

He charged people yet to collect their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to do so immediately to enable them vote for Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the rally was the handing over of the party’s flag to Mr Akanimo Udofia as the state governorship candidate by the National Deputy Chairman. (NAN)