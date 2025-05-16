Tinubu priotises 2,694 inherited projects

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, says President Bola Tinubu, upon assumption of office in 2023, directed priority attention to 2,694 inherited projects across the geopolitical zones

By Angela Atabo

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, says President Bola Tinubu, upon assumption of office in 2023, directed priority attention to 2,694 inherited projects across the geopolitical zones.

Umahi made this known when he featured at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series on Friday in Abuja.

The minister added that the administration embarked on 65 new projects.

The minister who described the President as “Guru in infrastructure development”, praised his commitment to the sector, as the administration marked two years in office

“I continue to maintain that the road and the bridge sector is the major sector that grows the economy and the GDP of any nation.

“So, I commend Mr. President very highly for his commitment to infrastructure. That is a man with great courage,” he said

Umahi listed all the completed and ongoing projects across the six geopolitical zones.(NAN)