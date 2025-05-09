Tinubu prioritises water supply to Abuja satellite towns – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says provision of water to Abuja satellite towns is dear to the heart of President Bola Tinubu.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says provision of water to Abuja satellite towns is dear to the heart of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike stated this after he inspected some projects in Abuja on Friday, while responding to a question about his recent visit to China.

The minister had on May 1 travelled to China to finalise discussion with officials of the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group over water project.

He said that the FCTA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CGCOC for the provision of water in satellite towns, adding that the visit to China was a follow up on the project.

He recalled that the Tinubu-led administration had promised to deliver the Abuja City Water Supply, part of which would be delivered along Airport Road in second year in office.

He added that beyond the city water supply, Tinubu directed that Abuja satellite towns must be provided with clean water.

“This is a critical project for Mr President.

“As I speak to you, Mr President has included part of the funding of the satellite towns in the National Budget, which has been passed.

“We have also included it in our Statutory Budget, which has been laid before the National Assembly.

Wike said that the water project would begin with Bwari, Karu, and part of Kubwa, adding that the procurement process was already at the Bureau of Public Procurement.

He said that CGC, the company executing the Greater Abuja Water Supply would execute the project.

He commended Tinubu for supporting the FCT Administration to deliver impactful projects to FCT residents, cutting across roads, health, education and other sectors.

He explained that 85 per cent of the FCT Statutory Budget, if passed, would be dedicated for completion of ongoing projects while 15 would be spent on new projects.

The minister said that beyond road infrastructure, there were ongoing projects in the health sector.

“So, when we say projects, it doesn’t mean only road infrastructure. Education and healthcare are part of the ongoing projects, particularly in education.

“If you see the number of schools being renovated, you’ll understand that education has a significant allocation in the budget.

He disclosed that about N140 billion was allocated for capital projects in the education sector alone in the statutory budget.

Wike added: “Our intention is not to award new projects but to complete the existing ones so that they will not be abandoned.

“All those abandoned projects will be brought back to life and completed for the use of the people.” (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)