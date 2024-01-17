Tinubu presides over FEC, swears in RMAFC commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has presided over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The meeting taking place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa has in attendance, ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Fed

eration, Chief of Staff to the President and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The members of the council are to serve as an advisory body to the President, who serves as the FEC’s chairman and takes the final decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council is expected to deliberate on pressing national issues including environment, security and the promotion of the Renewed Hope Agenda implementation as contained in the 2024 budget.

NAN reports that before the beginning of the FEC meeting, the President swore in Mr Desmond Akawor as Federal Commissioner for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Akawor, who was nominated in November 2023, was confirmed by the Senate as member, representing Rivers on Dec. 12, 2023.

His confirmation followed the presentation of a report by the senate’s Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, recommending him for the appointment.

The new RMAFC Federal commissioner, was appointed, following the death of the immediate past RMAFC Federal commissioner from Rivers, Mr Asondu Temple on Nov. 1, 2023.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

