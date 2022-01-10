Tinubu presidential ambition excites Lagos APC

January 10, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Chairman-elect of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, has party’s National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, for formally informing President Muhammadu Buhari of his 2023 Presidential ambition.

Tinubu, after his visit to Presidential Villa Monday, revealed that visit offered him opportunity to formally inform President Buhari of his Presidential ambition in 2023.

APC stalwart, who spoke after a closed door meeting with Buhari at State House, Abuja, said though he had made his intention known to president, he would continue to consult with Nigerians.

He dismissed impression that a kingmaker cannot become a king, saying that he would like to takeover from Buhari in 2023 to continue with good works of ruling APC.

Ojelabi noted that notification of interest was a welcome and was also a thing Tinubu’s political family had expecting for long.

“Informing President of his intention is right thing to do.

“Having informed him officially now he can then intensify his consultations across country,” he said.

Ojelabi noted that Tinubu had paid his dues and no one was more qualified than him to take over leadership at expiration of Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

According to him, the teeming followers of Tinubu and members of the ruling party across the the length and breath of the country and Diaspora are elated with the new development. (NAN)

Tags: ,