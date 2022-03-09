Tinubu Presidency: Man fails to commence pro-Tinubu walk from Abuja to Lagos  

Malam Husseini Lawal, who planned to commence an SOS march from Abuja City Gate to Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, to persuade Sen. Bola Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidency had failed to show up.

According to an invitation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to cover the take-off, Lawal who hails from Durun Town in Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State, was supposed to commence the march at 10.00 am on Wednesday.

The invitation was signed by Mr Chris Richard, and efforts to reach Richard were abortive as the line on the invitation card was switched off.

NAN reports that Tinubu, one of the national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a two-term former Governor of Lagos State, is a leading 2023 presidential aspirant.

Tinubu had on Jan. 10, formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election and had also been visiting traditional rulers in the country to intimate them of his intention.

He has promised brief Nigerians on his intention at a later date and why he wants to be the country`s next president. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

