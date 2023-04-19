Tinubu Presidency: APC U.S.A Youth Leader assures youths of better deal

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Oyakhilome Bello, APC U.S.A National Youth Leader, on Wednesday in Abuja, assured Nigerian youths of a better deal in the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu.

He gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while inspecting ongoing renovation at Eagle Square, venue of the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect.

NAN reports that facelift works, especially at the VIP area of Eagle Square are currently being undertaken by Julius Berger Construction firm.

Bello was at Eagle Square with other APC Chieftains, including Mr Ade Omole, Director of Diaspora Directorate, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Bello said that many talented young Nigerians in the Diaspora were willing to return to the country to contribute their quota to the nation’s development when Tinubu assumes office.

“We repose our confidence in him knowing that he will not only move the country in the right direction but will also give youths the opportunity to explore their talents.

“Most of us came back to vote for Tinubu to ensure his electoral victory because we know that with him on the saddle of leadership, Nigeria will be better for us all.

“We know that with him as the country’s president, youths will be given their rightful place and opportunity in government to utilise their talents to advance the country’s development,” he said.

Bello further advised youths to shun all forms of acrimony, tribal and religious sentiments saying it was time to come together to build the country that was the desire of all Nigerians.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its high standard of professionalism during the February 25 presidential election, noting that there was always room to improve on the identified flaws.

The APC U.S.A youth leader also commended the over 146, 913 election observers worldwide who witnessed the elections and endorsed the processes.

Bello appreciated the international community for demonstrating goodwill by congratulating Tinubu on his victory.

Omole (right) and Bello in a chat during the inspection

Omole in his reaction, said Julius Berger Construction firm had promised to complete the ongoing renovation at Eagle Square on schedule.

Bello was earlier at the APC National Secretariat and at the Abuja Unity Fountain to identify with Patriots in Defence of Democracy a political group that had been holding a hangout to celebrate.

According to Mr Tosin Adeyanju, convener of the group, the hangout is in solidarity with the February 25 presidential mandate given to Tinubu and Shettima.

Adeyanju said the hangout was to redirect ongoing narratives about the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect.

He said the daily hangout which began on March 26 would be sustained till May 29. (NAN)