Tinubu presents N1.7trn 2025 FCT budget for Senate approval

President Bola Tinubu has presented the 2025 Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Appropriation Bill of N2.7 trillion to the Senate for approval.

By Haruna Salami

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Tinubu in the latter said “Pursuant to section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which vests legislative powers over the Federal Capital Territory on the National Assembly, I hereby present the 2025 FCT budget proposal to the Senate for consideration.

“The 2025 FCT Budget Proposal prioritises investment in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education infrastructure, as well as increasing productivity in agriculture.”

Tinubu said the objective of the budget was to lift as many of the citizens out of poverty,adding that a total expenditure of N1.7trillion was proposed for the year 2025.

He said 85 per cent of the capital expenditure was dedicated to the completion of ongoing projects, while 15 per cent was earmarked for new capital projects.

“This is to sustain the ongoing efforts at providing basic infrastructure and social amenities in the FCT.

“I hereby forward the 2025 FCT budget proposal and trust that it will receive the expeditious consideration and passage by the Senate.

“Please accept, distinguished Senate President, and distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest regards,”Tinubu said.