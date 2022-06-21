Tinubu praises Ize-Iyamu at 60

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former APC Governorship Candidate in Edo, as a “formidable leader” as he clocks 60.

Tinubu in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Tuesday in Lagos, also described Ize-Iyamu as a true progressive and grassroots politician.

The APC presidential candidate said, “Today, I join the family, friends and associates to congratulate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as he attains 60.

“He has made important contributions to Edo State and Nigeria as he has done to our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“One of the founders of APC, Pastor Ize-Iyamu was Vice-Chairman of that important Constitution Drafting Committee that worked on the ground norm of APC at inception,” he said.

Tinubu said that Ize-Iyamu remains active, steadfast and continues to contribute meaningfully to the party, even after losing as the APC governorship candidate in the 2020 Edo election.

He added that Ize-Iyamu had helped to organise a free, fair, transparent and credible presidential primaries as Co-Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the National Convention.

Tinubu, therefore, congratulated Ize-Iyamu on his accomplishments at 60 while wishing him many more years of robust health.

“I wish Pastor Ize-Iyamu increased wisdom and God’s grace as he continues to impact lives in Edo and Nigeria,” Tinubu said. (NAN)

