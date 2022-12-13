Tinubu pledges to tackle bandits in Kaduna, North West

By Hussaina Yakubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has pledge to end insecurity bedeviling Kaduna State and other parts of the country, if elected president in the 2023.

Tinubu made the pledge at the Northwest presidential rally and inauguration of campaign of gubernatorial and National Assembly candidates of the party, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“All those trouble makers, kidnappers, killers who are terrorising security of Kaduna, I assure you we will eliminate them” he said

He commended the leadership of Gov. Nasir el-Rufai and his initiatives that helped to transform the state, including boosting its Internally Generating Revenue.

Tinubu also promised to prioritize job creation to provide gainful employment to Nigerian youths.

He also pledged to accord priority to agriculture to boost food production, adding that he will establish marketing board to give farmers and consumers standard prices of agricultural products.

The APC presidential candidate urged the people of Kaduna state to elect all APC candidates for the betterment of the country.

He described the choice of Sen. Uba Sani as the party’s governorship candidate as good for the future of the state, and urged the electorates to vote for him.

Tinubu urged all those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) to do so, in order not to disenfranchise themselves.

“Everyone of you should go home with determination, check your PVC, do not let them deny you your PVC.

“If you have not collected your PVC, please, in the name of Almighty Allah that gives power, go and collect your PVC,” he added.

In his welcome address, Gov. Nasir el-Rufai thanked the citizens of the state for coming out enmass to demonstrate support for the APC.

Speaking shortly after accepting the part’s flag, the gubernatorial candidate expressed satisfaction with the turn out of APC supporters, describing it as a sign of success for the party during the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdulllahi Adamu, expressed appreciation to the people of Kaduna state for turning out en-mass to receive their presidential candidate.

“We are overwhelmed by this flood, not flood of water, but of human beings who have come out to receive our presidential candidate.

“We have nothing else to say, because you have spoken for us with this large turn out that we have seen.

“I am not surprised though, because when we talk about North, we must talk about Kaduna. Kaduna is the navel of the North.

“We have nothing else to say than to thank you. Our hope therefore is that, on the election days, you should come out en-mass and vote for APC and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Also, Director-General of the APC Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, explained how Tinubu dared bandits by travelling to Birnin Gwari at night.

“It is a sign that Nigeria will be safe under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Lalong added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu on his arrival in Kaduna on Monday, travelled to Birnin Gwari, one of bandits infested areas in the state, where he held a rally.

He told the mammoth crowd at the rally that, if elected, he will eliminate the bandits troubling the peace of Kaduna state and Northern Nigeria.

NAN also reports that the rally was attended by Governors of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Katsina’s Aminu Masari and that of Zamfara, Bello Mattawalle.(NAN)