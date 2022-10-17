Tinubu pledges to explore oil reserves in North, tackle insecurity

By Hussaina Yakubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, said if elected, he would ensure full exploration of the oil reserves in the Benue trough and Chad basin for the development of the North and Nigeria as a whole.

Tinubu made the pledge at an interactive session on his vision for the Northern Region, organized by some Northern groups on Monday in Kaduna.

According to him, there is abundant oil and gas in the Benue Trough, Chad Basin, and other prospective locations in the North.

“These gas projects will fast-track the industrialization of the areas and increase revenue generation significantly for the entire country,” he said.

He also pledged to complete the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and the trans-Saharan gas pipeline project.

“I will develop a blueprint that will attract local and international institutional investors for both exploration and exploitation of these resources for international trading,” he added.

The APC presidential candidate said if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest,” he said.

On security, Tinubu said he would mobilise all assets to secure the country.

“First, I acknowledge the primacy of security as the number one function of government.

“If you give me the mandate, my administration will give it all the necessary attention and consolidate on the recent investments in our security agencies and successes being recorded in this regard.

“Safe environment is the bedrock of prosperity, I will be committed to mobilizing all assets within our national power to secure Nigeria,” the APC flag bearer said.

Tinubu recalled that as governor of Lagos State, he adopted many initiatives, especially the Security Trust Fund, to address many needs of the security forces, which helped to sanitise the state.

On Agriculture, he said it was important to build competitive advantage for farmers through value addition while attracting investments and creating enabling environment to ensure the resurgence of all moribund industries.

He added that, if elected, his administration would continue the infrastructural revolution of the present administration on the railways and highways, and invest in inland waterways for safer and efficient transportation to complement his industrialization vision.

“We will improve investment in our livestock value chain, specifically, subsectors like the dairy industry that has the potential of adding billions of dollars into our economy will receive significant attention.”

He reiterated that he had the competence, knowledge, and experience to provide good leadership to the country and run it very well. (NAN)

