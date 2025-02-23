Tinubu pledges support for Fintech coys

President Tinubu says his administration will support businesses in the financial technology sector which provide payment infrastructure services for Nigerians and Africans.

By Salif Atojoko



The president said this when he received the leadership of Flutterwave and Alami Capital in Abuja on Saturday, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

Flutterwave, a Fintech company founded by young Nigerians and headquartered in Lagos, operates in the U.S., Canada, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, and 29 other African countries.

Mr Olugbenga Agboola, the Chief Executive Officer ; Mr Adeleke Adekoya, a co-founder as well as Oluwabankole Falade and Mitesh Popat represented Flutterwave at the meeting.

Ms Oluseun Olufemi-White, on the other hand represented Alami Capital as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, led the delegation to meet the president.

Dr Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director of Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and Dr Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency also attended the meeting.

Tinubu said Nigeria was genuinely open to business, and as president, he was determined to remove all obstacles to allow companies to thrive.

He commended Flutterwave’s commitment to building capacity in the digital economy sector, especially as was being made possible by energetic, young Nigerians.

Tinubu said he was honoured to be the president of a country with such a youthful and resourceful population.

He said the leadership Flutterwave was providing in the digital world was what Nigeria needed to grow its economy and make life easier for most of its population.

Edun,on his part, said Flutterwave had made significant progress since its establishment 10 years ago.

He said the company had created jobs and helped diversify the economy by providing innovative digital platforms and payment services in Nigeria and across Africa.

Agboola said the company had made it easy for Nigerians to pay for some global services with Naira and provided payment platforms for Nigerians in the Diaspora who were willing to send money to families and relatives in the country.

He said Flutterwave, valued at over $3 billion, was a Nigerian export and brand employing over 1,000 Nigerians.

The company, he said, was planning to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and solicited the president’s support.

Dr Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director MOFI, said as Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria must demonstrate its economic prowess by strategically positioning products and services by Nigerian companies such as Flutterwave, in the homes of all Africans.

According to him, Flutterwave spends millions of dollars monthly on hosting services

He said that the money, however, goes to other countries. (NAN)