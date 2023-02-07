Tinubu placates Nigerians over cash crunch, fuel scarcity

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians for calm down over the current fuel scarcity and cash crunch.

He made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

While expressing empathy with Nigerians, Tinubu appealed to the citizenry to remain calm as the Federal Government and relevant agencies continued to work out solutions to the challenges.

“I empathise with Nigerians, especially the poor masses that have been made to bear the brunt and pains of the CBN naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity the most.

“While government continues to work to solve these problems, let’s stay calm, maintain peace and continue to shun and avoid any act capable of causing civil unrest and disharmony.

“What the opposition and enemies of democracy want is to create a state of national siege and tension that can disrupt the coming general elections and create an atmosphere of strife in our country.

“We must say `no’ to them; we must be resolute and stand firm to protect our democracy by ensuring we hold our elections in a peaceful and orderly manner,’’ he said.

Tinubu particularly empathised with the downtrodden that had been bearing the brunt of the new naira note redesign policy by the CBN and the irregular supply of petrol.

The former governor of Lagos State noted that the development had combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

He commended the NNPC Ltd. for the fuel supply relief being enjoyed in the FCT and urged the company to step up its act to bring relief around the country.

Tinubu also urged the CBN not to be dogmatic on the Feb. 10 deadline it fixed for the transition from old naira notes to the new ones.

This, he said, was especially as the unintended consequence of the policy had been massive pain on the people.

The presidential candidate said he was distressed by the news of cash-strapped farmers having to sell their products excessively cheap to avoid losing all.

He observed that such dispiriting experience in the short term might be a disincentive for the country’s hardworking farmers.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the current challenges would soon be over, pleading that they should avoid anything capable of causing unrest in the country, even when they were justifiably angry.

He noted that this was a challenging period in the life of the country as Nigerians were made to stay in queues for hours to get fuel and even get their own monies from the banks.

Tinubu re-emphasised that he was in the presidential race to bring renewed hope and prosperity to all, saying that no challenges would be difficult for Nigerians as a people to surmount with unity of purpose.

“When you elect me, I will work to ensure security, economic prosperity, national unity and cohesion.

“And we will together build a country that will be a source of joy to us all and a pride to every black person everywhere in the world,’’ Tinubu stressed. (NAN)