Tinubu picks APC presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, April, 29, 2022 (NAN)The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has purchased the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Sen. Bola Tinubu to contest for its ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Mr James Faleke, House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal constituency, on Friday in Abuja, led the TSG to pick up the forms at the cost of N100 million at the International Conference Centre.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after picking the forms, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Babashir Lawal, said Tinubu’s camp was not afraid of other aspirants in the 2023 presidential race.

