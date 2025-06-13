Tinubu pays tribute to Sam Amuka on 90th birthday 

President Bola Tinubu on Friday paid tribute to Sam Amuka, the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, on his 90th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Friday paid tribute to Sam Amuka, the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, on his 90th birthday.

“Fondly called Uncle Sam, Amuka started his career at the Daily Times.

” Then, he co-founded The Punch with the late accountant Chief Olu Aboderin.

“After parting ways with Aboderin, he set up the Vanguard newspaper in 1984, which became one of Nigeria’s most influential newspapers under his leadership,” the president wrote.

He said Amuka had devoted most of his life to journalism.

“It is to his credit and managerial acumen that Vanguard is alive today, 41 years after its founding, despite the crisis in the media industry.

“Uncle Sam remains a shining example of dedication, resilience and integrity within the media industry.

“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen.

” His leadership, from the altar of journalism, has influenced the media landscape and extended to his role as a respected leader in Delta and the South-South geopolitical zone, making him an elder statesman,” he said.

On the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, Tinubu had conferred on Amuka the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in recognition of his contributions to the country and his exemplary leadership in journalism.

The president urged younger journalists to emulate the highly respected publisher and leader.

He wished Amuka continued God’s grace and more years of impact.

“Our country is deeply grateful for his invaluable contributions to journalism and his enduring legacy,” the president stated. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)