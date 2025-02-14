Tinubu pays tribute to late Pa Ayo Adebanjo

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, said he received the news of the death of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, an Afenifere leader, with profound sorrow.

By Salif Atojoko

In a tribute by the President, he said Nigeria had lost a political leader whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity had left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

“According to the family, Baba transitioned peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, at his home in Lekki, Lagos.

“All who knew Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and cherished the democratic ideals he tirelessly campaigned for.

“His principled voice, which resonated through decades of political activism, will be deeply missed. As a nation, we will miss his regular interventions in national affairs, which enriched our political discourse,” wrote the President.

He said though the nation mourned Adebanjo, it remained grateful to God for blessing him with a long, remarkable, purposeful life of 96 years of unrelenting advocacy for progress and equity.

Tinubu said Adebanjo, as a lawyer, statesman, and politician, stood among the last of a generation of nationalists and heroes who shaped the foundation of the country.

He said Adebanjo was a devoted disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose contributions spanned political eras, from his role as Organising Secretary of the Action Group in the First Republic to his leadership in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic.

“In moments of national crisis, Baba’s courage shone brightest.

“When democracy hung in the balance after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) as one of the leading voices against military dictatorship,” said Tinubu.

He added that Adebanjo helped to galvanise a movement that became the bedrock of the country’s collective struggle to reclaim democratic governance.

“His unwavering commitment to truth and justice extended to my journey as a governorship candidate in 1999.

“Baba Adebanjo’s steadfast support was instrumental in my election as Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

“Though our political paths diverged in later years, my respect and admiration for him never wavered. Until his death, I shared a deep personal bond with Baba Adebanjo; he was like a father figure,” Tinubu stated.

He extended condolences to Adebanjo’s family, the Afenifere family, the governors of the Southwest, past and present, and all Nigerians who shared his vision.

“Let us take solace in the enduring legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the service of others—a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

“May the soul of this great patriot find eternal rest, and may his ideals, which he so passionately envisioned, forever resonate in our country,” concluded the President. (NAN)