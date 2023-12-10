Tinubu, others task stakeholders on humanitarian initiatives

President Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians have called for more humanitarian initiatives that would impact people’s lives and usher national development.

They made the appeal at a posthumous public presentation of the book: Al Muqaddama Fi Ilmit Tajweed and inauguration of Hajja Inna Wakili Adamu Islamic Foundation (HIWAIF) in Abuja.

Tinubu, represented by Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, noted the laudable achievements and legacies made by the deceased celebrant, late Hajja Inna Wakili Adamu, wife of Dr Hassan Adamu, Wakili Adamawa.

He said her impact, while alive, touched the lives of people, encouraging others to make positive contributions that would develop the nation and attract God’s blessings.

Similarly, thebSuktan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, said the testimonies about the deceased from different individuals showed that she lived according to the tenets of Islam, urging others to emulate the gestures.

Alhaji Adamu Muazu, former Bauchi State governor, while expressing appreciation to donors, urged others to emulate the legacies of the deceased.

“I want to assure you that this is what every Muslim needs, especially those of us alive and even those that have gone before us that we have a foundation that will work and serve as Waqf (charitable endowment in Islamic law).

“For the deceased so that God will enhance her status even in Aljannah (heaven) for the various contributions and impacts that this foundation is doing to mankind and humanity,’’ he said.

Alhaji Saidu Njidda, the Executive Chairman, Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (ELRA), said: “We will ensure that this foundation is going to be maintained and our children will emulate the goodwill of inna Wakili.

“It is a religious foundation, Inna has already impacted society, through her training for various people, even though not biological children.

“She raised them beautifully and we will build upon this foundation and ensure that we support the upcoming children of ours to impact the society generally in terms of identifying meaningful projects that will intervene and we will sustain her work.’’

On his part, Alhaji Namadi Sambo, former Vice President, said: “The propagation of Islam has been the work of Hajiya Inna. Islam is the way of life by doing what she has contributed immensely into the good living of Nigeria.’’

Dr Hassan Adamu, husband of the deceased, said the event was to highlight the impact made by his wife on the lives of the less privileged and her zeal in propagating Islam.

“We thank God for the wisdom to fulfil Inna’s long held will to publish her scholarly work on Tajweed and for conceiving a foundation to continue propagating Islam, offering education, pursuing and supporting other humanitarian initiatives,’’ he said.

The celebrant, late Inna Wakili-Adamu, died in 2018 was remembered for her numerous humanitarian contributions to the progress of society on many fronts and fora.

The book, “Al Muqaddama Fi Ilmid Tajweed was conceived and authored by late Inna, which focuses on Tajweed, the correct pronunciation of words used in the Qur’an”, he said.

Also, the Hajjya Inna Wakili Adamu Islamic Foundation (HIWAIF) was established in 2020 to promote Islamic education and support the education of talented but less privileged citizens. (NAN)

