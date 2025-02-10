Tinubu, others honour Wigwe

By Grace Alegba



President Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Lagos praised the late Access Bank CEO, Dr Herbert Wigwe, for his contributions to the growth of various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, spoke at the first-year memorial service for Wigwe, his wife, and his son.

The event, held in Victoria Island, honoured Wigwe, Group Managing Director and CEO of Access Holdings Plc, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States on Feb. 9, 2024.

He perished alongside his wife, Doreen, their son, Chizi, and a friend, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, as well as two crew members.

Tinubu described Wigwe as more than a banker, calling him a builder of institutions, dreams, and people.

He noted that Wigwe transformed Access Bank into a global financial powerhouse, elevating Nigeria’s banking sector to remarkable heights.

According to Tinubu, Wigwe’s brilliance, resilience, and foresight positioned Access Bank as a major player, not only in Africa but also globally.

He highlighted Wigwe’s contributions beyond banking, including achievements in education, youth empowerment, and healthcare through philanthropy.

“Through the Wigwe University project, he sought to redefine higher education in Nigeria, believing knowledge and skills are the greatest investments in a nation’s future,” Tinubu said.

“His impact extended beyond boardrooms and balance sheets. He touched lives, created opportunities, and inspired hope,” he added.

Tinubu stated that Wigwe’s loss left an irreplaceable void, but his enduring legacy offers solace amid the grief.

“His story reminds us that vision, hard work, and service to humanity are the true measures of greatness,” he said.

The President extended condolences to the Wigwe family, Access Holdings, and others, while praying for the repose of the departed souls.

“Nigeria has lost a shining star, but the light Herbert Wigwe ignited in our nation will never be dimmed,” he added.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also paid tribute, describing Wigwe’s death as an “indelible void” in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Obasanjo, represented by Bolaji Agbede, Acting CEO of Access Holdings, recalled how Wigwe and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede reshaped banking through trust, respect, and commitment.

He praised Wigwe’s love for humanity, leadership qualities, and lasting legacies.

“To the Wigwe family, Access Holdings, Aig, and all who loved Herbert, let us honour his memory by continuing his work of building lasting institutions,” Obasanjo said.

“May his soul and the souls of his beloved wife, son, and friend continue to rest in perfect peace,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron, represented by the Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier, also honoured Wigwe.

Macron commended Wigwe’s entrepreneurial spirit and his passion for the arts.

He acknowledged Wigwe’s role in strengthening Nigeria-France relations as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

“The best tribute we can pay him today is to keep his legacies alive,” Macron said.(NAN)