Tinubu, Osinbajo in attendance as S/West APC presidential aspirants, leaders meet

By Adeyemi Adeleye/ Oluwatope

South West presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), governors and some party leaders are currently meeting at the Lagos House in Marina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was convened by Chief Bisi Akande, a former APC National Chairman and former governor of Osun and Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former Ogun governor.

Those present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

The governors of Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti, Messrs Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun and Kayode Fayemi respectively were also present.

Also present at the meeting were the Ministers of Works and Housing, Trade and Industry and Investment, and Interior, Messrs Babatunde Fashola, Adeniyi Adebayo and Rauf Aregbesola respectively and a host of other APC leaders in the zone.

Although details of the meeting remained still sketchy as of the time of publishing this report, at stake is the 2023 general election and multiplicity of presidential aspirants from the zone.

Also at stake is the APC Primary election underway. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

