Tinubu Orders Security Agencies to Harmonize Operations in Combating Evolving Challenges

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Armed Forces, Security and Intelligent Agencies to harmonize their operations and adopt a whole of society approach in combating evolving Security challenges.

Mr. President underscored the critical importance of joint security operational effectiveness in tackling Nigeria’s emerging security challenges.

President Tinubu who was represented by the Honourable Minister of Defence H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni gave the asserted this at the opening session of the Chief of Defence Staff Joint Task Force Commanders Conference held at Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The President commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in safeguarding the nation. He noted that this year’s conference theme, “Enhancing Jointness across all Theatres of Operations,” aligns seamlessly with his administration’s strategic vision for a more secured Nigeria.

“This forum is expedient and timely especially at this time where the security landscape is dynamic and constantly evolving. Such a landscape undoubtedly requires us to harmonize our efforts and evolve proactive and innovative measures that can decisively address the security threats,“ he stated.

President Tinubu emphasized the necessity for enhanced collaboration among the military, police, intelligence agencies, and other security organizations to maximize operational efficiency. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces and all security agencies, and further highlighted the importance of continuous strategy re-evaluation, the integration of emerging technologies, and strengthening inter-agency cooperation.

“I therefore urge you to holistically explore,in detail,the concept of jointness, while harnessing the power of emerging technologies and innovation. I further implore you to continue to work together to ensure multi-agency synergy on all fronts as this will enable the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain an agile, adaptable and lethal force performing at its highest potential,“ he emphasized.

President Tinubu also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, and all officers and personnel of the Armed Forces for organizing the conference. He reiterated his administration’s full support for Nigeria’s security forces.

In conclusion, President Tinubu wished the participants fruitful deliberations, expressing confidence that the outcomes of the conference will significantly contribute to strengthening Nigeria’s national security framework.