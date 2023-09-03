Tinubu orders recall of all career, non-career Ambassadors

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

According to Ngelale, the President’s directive was “sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

The statement however exempted the Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva for now. “To this end, the President further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.



In conclusion, the presidential ordet said, “By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect.”

