Tinubu on top of domestic challenges, says aide

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, says President Bola is on top of domestic challenges in the country.

Onanuga was reacting to recent comments by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

He said that the President’s private trip to France did not interfere with official functions of state, adding that the trip was announced to Nigerians.

“While in France, President Tinubu has been following developments at home and he is on top of the situation in the country. Today’s inauguration of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum wage bore his imprimatur .

“He is in constant touch with his officials and security chiefs and has directed them to stamp out every form of criminality in the country.

“He has particularly ordered them to apprehend those criminals responsible for the murder of two monarchs in Ekiti State and the kidnapping of some pupils in the state,” he said.

Onanuga added that results of the President’s interventions in current situations in the country was already bearing fruits with the recent successes recorded in curbing kidnapping.

“We are already seeing results with the arrest of over 139 kidnappers around Abuja, Kaduna and Benue States in the last one week. The police Special Intervention Squad (SIS) and DSS have also rescued 154 abducted persons in the last few days.”

He said that the President also approved N50 billion as Special Fund to address some security challenges in the North East as well as approved funds for the acquisition of equipment to tract criminals in the FCT.

Onanuga decried the statement by Atiku accusing Tinubu of fiddling amidst some security and economic challenges in the country.

“Coming days after he made an equally reckless allegation against the President on the crude for loan deal for NNPC Limited, his latest statement fell short of what is expected from an elder statesman.

“If Alhaji Atiku is really concerned about security issues and not playing cheap politics, he should have known that President Tinubu is on top of issues and working hard to restore peace to every part of our country,” he said.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

