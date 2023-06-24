Tinubu off to London on private visit after Paris Summit – Presidency

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, after his trip to Paris France, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications & Strategy to the President disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Alake noted that Tinubu on Friday concluded his official trip to Paris, France, during which he had an outstanding participation in a summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

He further said aside participating in the summit where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

“The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change”, the presidency said.

The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival, Alake concluded.

