Tinubu notifies Senate of termination of 3 INEC RECs’ appointments

By Kingsley Okoye

President Bola Tinubu has notified the Senate of the termination of the appointments of three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The notification is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday.

The letter is titled: “Request to terminate the appointment of suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners of Adamawa, Sokoto and Abia states.”

The letter reads as follows:

“In accordance with Section 157, Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“I hereby request the Senate to consider and vote for the termination of the appointments of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners of Adamawa, Sokoto and Abia states.

“The Senate is invited to note that the three Resident Electoral Commissioners have been suspended for misconduct since March 2022 before the advent of the current administration.

“I trust that the Senate will consider this request expeditiously.

“Please, accept, distinguished Senators and Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”(NAN)