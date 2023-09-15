Tinubu nominates Olayemi Cardoso as new Governor CBN, names 4 Deputies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Friday.

According to Ngelale, “This directive is in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The presidential spokesman further revealed that, Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.Those nominated include: Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro; Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo; Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

Ngelale said, “In line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the President expects the above listed nominees to successfully implement critical reforms at the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners in the restructuring of the Nigerian economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all.”

