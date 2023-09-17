Tinubu nominates Ibrahim, Olawande as Youth ministers

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Jamila Ibrahim and Mr Ayodele Olawande as Minister and Minister of State of Youth respectively pending their confirmation by the Senate.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF).

She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ngelale said that Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader in the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

He said that Tinubu charges the nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria in the discharge their duties. (NAN)

