Tinubu nominates Adama as executive director MDGIF

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Oluwole Adama for appointment as the Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund in the Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MDGIF).



This is contained in a letter read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday’s plenary, shortly after the lawmakers’ resumption from Christmas and New Year recess.

The letter was titled “Request for confirmation of appointment of executive director for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)’’.



The letter reads: “In accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021…

“I’m pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Oluwole Adama as the Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund in the Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

“While I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in expeditious manner, please accept distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Akpabio thereafter referred the latter to the Senate Committees on Gas and Petroleum Downstream for consideration to report in one week.

Meanwhile, Sen. Suleiman Kawu (NNPP-Kano) had raised a Constitutional Point of Order on the matter.

Kawu in his submission alleged that Tinubu appointed a new Executive Director for Midstream, Downstream, Gas and Infrastructure Fund without following due process as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“It is a Constitutional Order which is very common to us at the National Assembly. Under Section 4 vested the power about making laws for Nigeria.

“Based on this power vested on the national assembly, if we can remember the last assembly, the 9th Assembly, passed Petroleum Industry Act which was one of the marvelous exercise of this legislative house.



“Under it, the communication sent to Mr President on this executive director, midstream and downstream gas fund, somebody from my constituency was appointed as executive director one which you mentioned.



“The appointment is in term of five years in accordance with the provisions of Section 34 of the PIA. This started in March 2022. It is the Senate who confirmed him,’’ he said.

“There are so many provisions in the act that if for any reason, he will be removed or replaced for any reason, there must be a process which the executive , although he has power to appoint, but there must be a procedure in line with our laws and Constitution.



“Therefore, I’m drawing the attention of the Senate that the appointment or the gentleman, who is serving his term, was not served with any letter of disengagement or there was no correspondence from anybody but he just heard that he was removed.

“It is the responsibility of the national assembly to respect its own laws.

“That is the reason why I drew the attention of the Senate and of course Nigerians, of the Constitutional breach which I believe it is an oversight from the Executive.”

Responding, Akpabio, noted the point of order.

“The two committees on Gas and Downstream, when you are deliberating as you are reverting to us, please take cognizance of his (Kawu’s) point of order.”(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang

