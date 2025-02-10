Tinubu needs appointees with firm grassroots presence, electoral appeal – Lawyer

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr Realwan Okpanachi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider reshuffling his cabinet and appoint people with firm grassroots presence

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr Realwan Okpanachi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider reshuffling his cabinet and appoint people with firm grassroots presence and electoral appeal.

Okpanachi, in an i

nterview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, said the Tinubu-led administration required those with the capacity to translate policies into tangible political support.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration faces a critical challenge ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly regarding the political strength of his appointees.

“A significant number of his ministers are politically non-existent, spent, weak and floating with no real grassroots influence.

“Their lack of electoral value raises serious concerns about the government’s ability to consolidate support in a region that has historically been decisive in Nigeria’s electoral outcomes,’’ he said.

According to Okpanachi, a cabinet reshuffle not only reflects competence but also serves as a strategic tool for political stability and electoral success.

The legal practitioner said that many of Tinubu’s appointees lacked the political capacity required to mobilise votes or effectively engage the electorate in their respective areas.

This, he said, posed a severe risk to the ruling party’s future, especially as opposition forces continued to reposition themselves.

“With 2027 fast approaching, retaining ineffective ministers can prove disastrous.

“To secure his political future and strengthen governance, President Tinubu must urgently consider a cabinet reshuffle,’’ he said.

Okpanachi advised that failure to replace weak and disconnected ministers with individuals who command real influence could significantly weaken Tinubu’s chances of retaining power beyond 2027.

He further stated that a well-calibrated cabinet reshuffle would not only improve governance but also ensure that the government remained politically relevant.

“Tinubu must act decisively to reposition his administration or risk facing an uphill task in 2027 with a team that lacks the strength to deliver. (NAN)