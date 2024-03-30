Tinubu, navigator of new Nigeria – Lagos lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Femi Saheed ,has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birth anniversary, describing him as the navigator of a new Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message to the President on Friday, Saheed, representing Kosofe II in the Lagos State House of Assembly ,said Tinubu was a blessing to the country

The lawmaker said the president was doing his best with his team to fulfil his Renewed Hope Agenda,calling on Nigerians to be patient.

“I join the rest of Nigerians and my progressive family to felicitate the navigator of a new Nigeria.President Tinubu,who is the author of Renewed Hope Agenda, a generalismo of African politics.

“I felicitate a transformational leader and complete administrator, as he turns 72nd today.

“Mr President is obviously a blessing to our beloved nation as his vision for a prosperous, united and better secured nation is materialising,” he said.

Saheed prayed God to grant the president long life, sound health, clear wisdom and strong will to continue to propel the nation to the one that all Nigerians would be proud of. (NAN)

By Adekunle Williams