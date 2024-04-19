Tinubu names Board members for National Insurance Commission- Full List

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of members of the Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

According to a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) the Board comprises:

Ms. Halima Kyari, Chairperson; Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin , Commissioner for Insurance ; Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon — Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations) and Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada, Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration).

Others include: Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu, Member; Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun, Member and Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed, Member.

Ngelale concluded that the President expects the new Board of the National Insurance Commission to exercise utmost probity as it leads the commission in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector, while protecting policyholders, the public interest, and improving trust and confidence in the sector.