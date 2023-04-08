‘Tinubu must be sworn-in on May 29’ – Bishop Oluyamo

…says ‘call for interim national government is an invitation to anarchy’

A call has gone to the Federal Government of Nigeria to jettison any plan for an interim national government and begin arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the acclaimed winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd (Dr.) Isaac Oluyamo, made the call recently, during the special thanksgiving service to mark his 60th birthday.

At the event, which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Okeluse in Ondo State, Oluyamo said that anybody calling for the installation of an interim national government, after an election has been won and lost, is definitely an enemy of Nigeria.

While calling on President-elect Tinubu to remember his campaign promises to Nigerians, the Bishop called on the former Lagos State Governor to embrace other political parties and work with them for the betterment of the country.

“As I thank God for sparing my life to witness this glorious day that I clock 60 on the face of the Planet Earth, I think it is important for me to seize this opportunity to reflect on the happenings in our beloved country. I thank God that He has seen us through very peaceful 2023 General Elections.

“Now that we are done with the elections, I think the best thing is for the Federal Government to begin preparations for a successful transition. To say the truth, it is disappointing that some people are calling for the installation of an interim government.

“I think it is very wicked and not progressive-minded for anybody to say that the winner of that election should not be sworn-in. As a matter of fact, preparations should start in earnest towards the swearing-in ceremony on May 29”, the prelate said.

Oluyamo, who used the occasion to organize a charity programme for the poor and the needy, also commended the efforts of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, for “doing his best to ensure that the state remains peaceful at all times”, He urged the governor “to do more by creating more security posts across the state”.

While thanking the Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd (Dr.) Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi, for paying a visit to the victims of herdsmen massacre in Okeluse Community, Oluyamo bemoaned the kidnappings and killings by bandits, a situation that has scared the people away from their farms.