Tinubu moves to boost public trust, appoints Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser, Information & Strategy, others

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Bayo Onanuga as his new Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) confirmed this appointment in a statement Friday.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Onanuga, a renowned journalist was one of the founders of independent TheNews magazine in the years of military rule.He also served as the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN during the Muhammadu Buhari presidency. Onanuga was also prominent in the APC Presidential Media Campaign team during the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, Ngelale also disclosed Friday that Tinubu also appointed Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The presidential spokesman said the appointments came “As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion”

“The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties”Ngelale said.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Tinubu earlier this week took the jaw-dropping step of appointing members of a “new” Presidential Media Advisory Team.

Ngelale who announced the appointments into the presidential media advisory team Monday this week (October 9, 2023) said the “men and women (are) to serve in the Office of the President under the Media & Publicity Directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit

The new presidential media advisory team comprises Mr. Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice); Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement) and Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications)

Other members of the team include Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs) and Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties)

President Tinubu however further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

“The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences” Ngelale said.

However, Newsdiaryonline learnt that the appointment of Onanuga and others came amidst calls on the president to ensure that his pronouncements are made more believable.The President’s move is aimed at boosting confidence and trust in him, insiders said.

