Tinubu Mourns Victims of Tanker Explosion, Condoles With Niger State Govt

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the fuel tanker explosion, which caused the death of over 80 people, with many also injured.

The devastating explosion occurred on Saturday at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, bringing about an immense human toll.

President Tinubu mourned the victims and expressed his condolences to the families affected, as well as to the government and people of Niger State.

He underscored the tragic and preventable nature of the incident, as many victims were those scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the overturned tanker.

The President has directed the provision of comprehensive medical care to the injured and instructed security and road safety authorities to implement measures to avert similar incidents.

President Tinubu strongly advises all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature.

Additionally, the President has mandated the National Orientation Agency to initiate a nationwide educational campaign. This campaign will raise public awareness about the severe risks and environmental dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.