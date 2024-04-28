Tinubu mourns victims of Friday’s tanker fire in Rivers

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Abuja extended condolences to bereaved families of victims of Friday’s fire in Rivers.

At least five persons died and more than 70 vehicles were burnt on Friday when a fuel-laden tanker was engulfed in an inferno following an accident it had at the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

The fuel tanker collided with a heavy-duty truck of a construction company working on that section of the road roughly 10 kilometres from the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Following the accident, there was an extensive gridlock stretching for more than five kilometres on the road still under reconstruction by the Rivers government.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the president prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident and commiserated with the government and people of Rivers over the tragedy.

The president directed federal agencies in the state to continue to liaise with the state government to provide the much-needed immediate support for victims of the accident.

Tinubu commended the first responders in Rivers for their bravery and dedication in assisting those affected.

He also expressed confidence that stricter safety regulations for the transportation of petroleum products would be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future, Ngelale stated. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz