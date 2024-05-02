Tinubu mourns Veteran Journalist, Sidi Ali

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family and associates of Second Republic legislator and ace journalist, Sidi Ali.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

Ngelale recalled that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the House of Representatives passed away last Thursday.

The late statesman was a prolific writer, publishing 19 books and numerous articles. Some of his notable works include, ‘A Trip to Timbuktu’ (1965); ‘Corruption in High Society’, and ‘The Power of Power on Muhammad Ribadu, Former Defence Minister’ (1982).

Extolling the contributions of Honourable Ali to the country, President Tinubu affirmed that his role as a journalist and information manager helped Nigeria at a critical time in the life of the nation.

The President prayed for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the departed while condoling with the government and people of Kano State over the loss.