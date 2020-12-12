Tinubu mourns publisher, Nda-Isaiah

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Saturday extolled the virtues of late publisher of the Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Tinubu, in a condolence message through his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, described Nda-Isaiah as a courageous, conscientious journalist and columnist.

Samuel Ndanusa Isaiah, commonly known as Sam Nda-Isaiah, was a political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist.

He was the founder and Chairman of the Leadership Newspapers. He died on Dec. 11, after a brief illness. He was 58.

Tinubu expressed sadness on the passing of Nda-Isaiah, saying that he was deeply shocked by the news of the death of the publisher.

“He was a friend and associate. We had built a cordial relationship long before we founded the APC together with others and before he contested for the presidential ticket at the primaries of our party in 2014.

“As a journalist and columnist, he was bold, courageous, and conscientious.

“As a pharmacist, he made an audacious move when he founded the Leadership Newspapers in 2001.

“Nda-Isaiah was not only a newspaper publisher, he was also an entrepreneur with varied business interests.

“His death is a blow to the journalism profession, which he served with all his heart.”

The former Lagos governor, extended his condolences to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and to the management and staff of Leadership Newspapers.

“I mourn in particular with his wife, children and relations. May almighty Allah comfort them and give them the strength to cope with this sudden death of their patriarch.

“I also extend my condolences to Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Niger Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello and the the government and people of Niger State for the loss of their illustrious son.

“I pray that the soul of our friend, Nda-Isaiah finds eternal rest,” Tinubu said. (NAN)