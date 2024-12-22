Tinubu mourns passing of Retired Supreme Court Justice Uthman Argungu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice Uthman Muhammad Argungu, describing his departure as a significant personal and national loss.

This is contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

Justice Argungu, who passed away at the age of 90, was a respected jurist and a cherished associate of the President. Following Islamic rites, he was laid to rest on Sunday in his hometown of Argungu, Kebbi State.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu remembers the late elder statesman as a distinguished jurist whose life was dedicated to serving humanity and his country with unwavering integrity and commitment.

Reflecting on Justice Argungu’s rich legacy, the President recalled his early contributions as a teacher in the old Sokoto Province.

This was followed by an illustrious legal career that began with his call to the bar in 1965 and culminated in his elevation to the Supreme Court bench in 1993.

His influence as a jurist extended beyond Nigeria, as he also served as a visiting justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia.

In honour of Justice Argungu’s remarkable life and service, President Tinubu offered prayers for the repose of his soul and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, the government, and the people of Kebbi State during this time of mourning.