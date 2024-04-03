Tinubu mourns passing of former labour leader, Ali Chiroma

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the demise of the former labour leader, Ali Chiroma.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ngelale stated,”President Bola Tinubu sends his deepest condolences to the family of Comrade Ali Chiroma over the passing of the elder statesman.

“Comrade Chiroma was former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and had held various positions within the trade union hierarchy.

“The President sympathizes with the Chiroma family, the organized labour community, and everyone impacted by this painful loss.”

Recalling the endeavours of the former labour leader at a trying time in the life of the nation, President Tinubu affirms that Comrade Chiroma stood up for the independence of the NLC and doggedly defended the downtrodden when it mattered the most.

The President prays to Almighty Allah to grant repose to the soul of the departed while assuring the family of the elder statesman of his thoughts and prayers in this moment of grief.

By Chimezie Godfrey