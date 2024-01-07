Sunday, January 7, 2024
Tinubu mourns Nigeria’s global trophy-winning coach, Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen 

By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s finest football coaches, Mr. Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen, with a heavy heart. 

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

He stated,”Brodericks-Imasuen, a footballer-turned-coach, led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to victory at the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985. 

“President Tinubu celebrates the football icon, who brought hope and inspired national pride by his industry, devotion, and diligence on and off the pitch, describing him as a true Nigerian hero.

“The President sympathizes with the Imasuen family, the football community, the government of Edo State, and all those who mourn this agonizing loss while praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed.”

