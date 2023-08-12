Tinubu mourns Nigerian envoy to France

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu is profoundly saddened by the news of the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

He extends his deepest condolences to deceased family, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government and people of Kwara.

The president recognises Amb. Laro’s tireless dedication in fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure.

He noted that his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of the president’s visit to France in June this year.

The visit was the president’s first foreign trip following his assumption of office in May 29.

Laro has devoted himself fully to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, spanning from 1983 to 2018.

Tinubu remembered the late diplomat’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security and development.

The president affirms that the appointment of the Fellow of the National Defence College as an Ambassador in July 2020 to represent Nigeria in France was in recognition of his widely respected expertise and dedication.

“Our nation has lost an exemplary diplomat. I will always hold cherished memories of my interactions with him during my attendance at the New Global Financial Pact Summit in France this June.

“His unwavering dedication and strong sense of duty left an indelible mark. May his legacy continue to inspire us to strive for a more harmonious and prosperous world,” the president said.

Tinubu prayed that Almighty God will continue to console Laro’s family, friends, and colleagues while granting eternal rest to the departed soul.(NAN)

