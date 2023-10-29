Tinubu mourns Iyalode Alaba Lawson

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Iyalode Alaba Lawson, MFR.

In a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu described Chief Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.

“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance, and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest,” the President said.

Iyalode Lawson was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

