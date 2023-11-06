Monday, November 6, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu mourns Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Ali
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Tinubu mourns Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Ali

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
6

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yusuf Ali, who died in the early hours of Monday, at the age of 73.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sheikh Ali, was a Kano based scholar who held the position of Sarkin Malamai of Gaya Emirate.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the family, students and followers of the deceased.

He described the death of the religious leader as one that reverberates across the country in view of the late scholar’s wide network of followers, especially amongst the Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria and beyond.

“As a teacher, poet, jurist, Islamic preacher and herbalist, Sheikh Yusuf Ali has impacted a multitude of people throughout his life.

“His life was dedicated to the search and propagation of knowledge,” the president said.

Tinubu sympathised with the deceased family, his followers, the government and people of Kano State, and the Nigerian Muslim community over the loss.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of his soul. (NAN)

Previous article
BPP D-G tasks officials on integrity, transparency in govt procurement process
Next article
BIG ISSUE: NNPC Ltd Working With Stakeholders to Reconcile NEITI’s 2021 Report – Official
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

NewsDiary is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.