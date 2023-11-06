Tinubu mourns Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Ali

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yusuf Ali, who died in the early hours of Monday, at the age of 73.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sheikh Ali, was a Kano based scholar who held the position of Sarkin Malamai of Gaya Emirate.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the family, students and followers of the deceased.

He described the death of the religious leader as one that reverberates across the country in view of the late scholar’s wide network of followers, especially amongst the Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria and beyond.

“As a teacher, poet, jurist, Islamic preacher and herbalist, Sheikh Yusuf Ali has impacted a multitude of people throughout his life.

“His life was dedicated to the search and propagation of knowledge,” the president said.

Tinubu sympathised with the deceased family, his followers, the government and people of Kano State, and the Nigerian Muslim community over the loss.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of his soul. (NAN)

