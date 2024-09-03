Tinubu mourns Hajiya Dada Yar’Adua

President Bola Tinubu on Monday commiserated with the Yar’Adua family over the passing of Hajiya Dada.

By Salif Atojoko

Hajiya Dada, was the mother of the late former President Umaru Yar’Adua, and the late General Shehu Yar’Adua.

The matriarch of the Yar’Adua family passed away on Monday, the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement.

Tinubu also extended his condolences to Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the people of Katsina State, and to the many lives the late matriarch touched.

“The President mourns Hajiya Dada, yet extols her legacy of compassion, faith, honesty, and good fellowship.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and affirms that the matriarch of the Yar’Adua family will always be remembered for the support, peace, joy and comfort she offered to many,” said Ngelale. (NAN)