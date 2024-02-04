Sunday, February 4, 2024
Tinubu mourns former Yobe Governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the passing of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, former governor of Yobe State and Senator representing Yobe East, with immense grief.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity on Sunday in Abuja.

Ngelale stated,”On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extends his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government and people of Yobe State.

”Former Governor Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly. Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service,” the President says.

President Tinubu prays that Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.

